Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $333,000 Investment in GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 32,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.
Separately, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company’s stock.
GigaCloud Technology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GCT opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $62.00.
GigaCloud Technology Profile
GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.
