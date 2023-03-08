Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 61,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 243.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,109,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,997,000 after buying an additional 2,203,400 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 3,917.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 393,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after buying an additional 383,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sotera Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Sotera Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sotera Health from $8.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Sotera Health from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Sotera Health Stock Performance

Sotera Health Company Profile

SHC opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 2.09. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $24.90.

(Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.