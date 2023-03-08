Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 400 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,901 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Arch Resources by 113.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Resources Price Performance

NYSE:ARCH opened at $159.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.51 and a 200-day moving average of $145.05. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.97 and a 52 week high of $183.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $23.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.90 by $12.28. Arch Resources had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 114.13%. The firm had revenue of $859.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $13.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 38.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $3.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Arch Resources from $207.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Resources

In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total value of $38,091.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,192.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $93,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total value of $38,091.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,192.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,337 shares of company stock worth $1,430,173 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Featured Articles

