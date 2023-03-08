Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,357 Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 7.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 4.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Towle & Co lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 3.3% in the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 15,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 102.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 86,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 43,675 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SANM opened at $59.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.29. Sanmina Co. has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.26. Sanmina had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SANM. StockNews.com raised Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Sidoti raised Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Sanmina to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Sanmina to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $300,404.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $300,404.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $949,046.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,251,216.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,072. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

