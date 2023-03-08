Verition Fund Management LLC Raises Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 13.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 7.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 6.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 495.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.
Chemed Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of Chemed stock opened at $511.38 on Wednesday. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $430.16 and a 12-month high of $539.13. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $506.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $489.72.
Chemed Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chemed from $545.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.
About Chemed
Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.
