Verition Fund Management LLC Raises Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 13.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 7.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 6.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 495.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $511.38 on Wednesday. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $430.16 and a 12-month high of $539.13. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $506.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $489.72.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.09. Chemed had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The firm had revenue of $546.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chemed from $545.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

About Chemed

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.