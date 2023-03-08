Verition Fund Management LLC Reduces Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,585 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,037 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CFR. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CFR opened at $127.72 on Wednesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.67 and a 12-month high of $160.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $765,912.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,158,468.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.54.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

