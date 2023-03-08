Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 29,304 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,304 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Progyny during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 390.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Progyny by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $34.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 116.43 and a beta of 1.56. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $53.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.97 and a 200 day moving average of $35.96.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $214.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.78 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progyny has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $209,428.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 279,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,832,343.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $209,428.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 279,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,832,343.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $1,163,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,143,243. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,433 shares of company stock worth $7,945,078 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

