Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 669 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. MKM Partners downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.17.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

SFM opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.95. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $35.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

