Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,755,000 after purchasing an additional 475,375 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Hexcel by 15.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,799,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,571,000 after acquiring an additional 498,461 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hexcel by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $202,771,000 after acquiring an additional 344,711 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,476,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,301,000 after acquiring an additional 103,891 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,394,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,405,000 after acquiring an additional 80,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Stock Down 0.2 %

HXL opened at $72.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.96 and a 200-day moving average of $60.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 1.25. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $429.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.18 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $293,901.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,881.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $293,901.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,881.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $49,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,850.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,722 shares of company stock worth $676,077 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HXL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hexcel from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hexcel from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Hexcel Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

