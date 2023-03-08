Verition Fund Management LLC Trims Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,862,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $435,911,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,234,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,186 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,312,000 after buying an additional 880,314 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,536,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,560,000 after buying an additional 379,206 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,112,179.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 1.0 %

AJG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.86.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $189.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $148.24 and a 1-year high of $202.37. The company has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.