Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Stake Trimmed by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 927,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,336 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vista Energy were worth $8,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIST. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Vista Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Vista Energy by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vista Energy by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vista Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Vista Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Vista Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:VIST opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 2.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vista Energy Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet raised Vista Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.