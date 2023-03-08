Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €130.00 by UBS Group

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) received a €130.00 ($138.30) price objective from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VOW3. Warburg Research set a €210.00 ($223.40) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($154.26) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €237.00 ($252.13) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($191.49) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($159.57) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen Stock Performance

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at €138.80 ($147.66) on Monday. Volkswagen has a one year low of €112.84 ($120.04) and a one year high of €162.38 ($172.74). The firm has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €127.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of €133.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.