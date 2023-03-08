Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Position Trimmed by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,145 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Western Asset Total Return ETF worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBND. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at $855,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 85.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 1,782.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 21,030 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Western Asset Total Return ETF stock opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.21. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $23.69.

