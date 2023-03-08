Wolverine Trading LLC Makes New Investment in CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU)

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2023

Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXUGet Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Separately, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONX during the third quarter valued at about $144,000.

CONX Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CONXU opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06. CONX Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

CONX Profile

(Get Rating)

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXUGet Rating).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CONX (OTCMKTS:CONXU)

Receive News & Ratings for CONX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.