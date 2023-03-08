Wolverine Trading LLC Makes New Investment in CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU)

Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Separately, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONX during the third quarter valued at about $144,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS CONXU opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06. CONX Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

