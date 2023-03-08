Wolverine Trading LLC Makes New Investment in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,330 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Limbach by 5.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,200,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,125,000 after buying an additional 61,232 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Limbach by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,032 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Limbach by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Limbach by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,017,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limbach in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.53% of the company’s stock.
Limbach Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of LMB stock opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $14.67. The company has a market capitalization of $143.98 million, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
About Limbach
Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades.
