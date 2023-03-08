Wolverine Trading LLC Takes $94,000 Position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 15.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,957,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,091,000 after purchasing an additional 393,922 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 5.5% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 150,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

LXP Industrial Trust Price Performance

Shares of LXP stock opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average is $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.82. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $16.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

Separately, TheStreet cut LXP Industrial Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th.

(Get Rating)

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.