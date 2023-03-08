Wolverine Trading LLC Takes Position in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DSKE. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daseke in the third quarter worth about $204,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Daseke by 31.6% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Daseke during the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 389.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 279,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 41.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Daseke Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DSKE stock opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. Daseke, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $360.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Daseke ( NASDAQ:DSKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Daseke had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 38.92%. The firm had revenue of $408.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Daseke from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

