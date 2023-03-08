Wolverine Trading LLC Takes Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 20,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haleon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HLN shares. Investec started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.33) to GBX 364 ($4.38) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Haleon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

Haleon Trading Down 0.9 %

Haleon Dividend Announcement

Haleon stock opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. Haleon plc has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.03.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0577 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Haleon Profile

(Get Rating)

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.