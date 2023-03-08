Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Buys 210,414 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 90,306.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 210,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,414 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.6% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1,926.9% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,631 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 49,628 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3,005.0% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 65,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,915.2% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 129,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 123,356 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,745 shares of company stock worth $3,424,078. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $93.86 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $143.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.90 and a 200 day moving average of $97.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.32.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

