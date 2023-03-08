Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Holdings Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 1,470.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worthington Industries Trading Down 1.3 %

Worthington Industries stock opened at $60.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $63.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Worthington Industries Announces Dividend

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). Worthington Industries had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $110,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,738.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO B Andrew Rose sold 18,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $1,084,260.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,839 shares in the company, valued at $29,968,343.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $110,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,738.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

