Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Holdings Decreased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,327 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $12,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of Z. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 371.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 30.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z opened at $41.75 on Wednesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $56.98. The company has a quick ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.89 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.27.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.36 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on Z shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America raised Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

In other news, CFO Allen Parker sold 3,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $178,493.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,282,372.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, CFO Allen Parker sold 3,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $178,493.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,282,372.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 2,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $111,008.25. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 115,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,772.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,837 shares of company stock worth $1,910,195 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

