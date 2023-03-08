ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.00. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.59.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on ZTO shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile
ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
