ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.00. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZTO shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,599,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,980,000 after buying an additional 2,182,319 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,342,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,664,000 after buying an additional 559,554 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,391,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,011,000 after buying an additional 331,676 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,509,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,417,000 after buying an additional 167,597 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,890,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,259,000 after buying an additional 646,490 shares during the period. 40.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

