120,745 Shares in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 120,745 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Angi during the first quarter worth $59,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Angi in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Angi during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. 11.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 48,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $144,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,570 shares of company stock worth $145,710. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Angi Stock Down 3.9 %
Shares of Angi stock opened at $2.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Angi Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $6.52.
About Angi
Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.
