122,017 Shares in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Bought by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 122,017 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,146,000. Moore Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of BWX Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth $48,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in BWX Technologies by 168.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth $209,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $62.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.78 and a 52 week high of $63.35.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the Government Operations and Commercial Operations segments. The Government Operations segment manufactures naval nuclear reactors, including the related nuclear fuel, for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for use in submarines and aircraft carriers.

