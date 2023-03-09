1,306 Shares in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 2.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZPN. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.50.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

About Aspen Technology

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $216.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.07. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.48 and a 1 year high of $263.59.

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.