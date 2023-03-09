14,832 Shares in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,601,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 32.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 496,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,604,000 after acquiring an additional 122,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $64,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,166.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $55.87 on Thursday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.08 and a 52-week high of $65.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of -0.05.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $801.70 million for the quarter. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 40.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 55.67%.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

