33,207 Shares in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 33,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 4.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CERE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

Insider Activity

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

In related news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $1,333,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,115.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,000 shares of company stock worth $4,568,570. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CERE stock opened at $26.60 on Thursday. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.86 and a 52 week high of $41.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.57. The company has a quick ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Cerevel Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.