40,178 Shares in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 40,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,949,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,739,000 after purchasing an additional 647,300 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 427,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 155,074 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 101,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 21,404 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

RPT Realty Trading Up 0.5 %

RPT Realty Increases Dividend

RPT opened at $10.37 on Thursday. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $896.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.77%.

About RPT Realty

(Get Rating)

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.