430 Shares in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JACK. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at about $98,706,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after buying an additional 874,419 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 4,575.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,601,000 after buying an additional 307,248 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,254,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,580,000 after acquiring an additional 207,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 191,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after acquiring an additional 89,701 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.56.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $136,400.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $26,044.14. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,721.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $136,400.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,571.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,805 shares of company stock worth $263,993. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JACK opened at $85.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.14 and its 200-day moving average is $77.98. Jack in the Box Inc. has a one year low of $54.80 and a one year high of $94.68.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $527.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.98 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

