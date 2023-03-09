4,679 Shares in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Belden by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Belden by 40.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 14,895 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Belden in the first quarter worth $961,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Belden by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Belden in the first quarter worth $762,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Belden in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Belden Stock Up 0.5 %

BDC stock opened at $86.17 on Thursday. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.89 and a fifty-two week high of $92.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.32.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $659.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.17 million. Belden had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Belden news, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $379,276.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,207.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

