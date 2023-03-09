4,877 Shares in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,372,000. Moore Capital Management LP boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 454.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 110,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,105,000 after purchasing an additional 90,551 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $510,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,093,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CONSOL Energy

In other CONSOL Energy news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $128,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,523.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

CONSOL Energy Increases Dividend

CEIX opened at $58.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.45. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.06 and a 52-week high of $79.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. This is a boost from CONSOL Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy, Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal which focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian Basin. It operates under the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal sold to power generators, and industrial and metallurgical end-users.

See Also

