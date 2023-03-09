5,733 Shares in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,483,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,263,000 after purchasing an additional 434,663 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,403,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,323 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Roku by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,633 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 772.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Roku by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,481,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,860,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Roku from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $44.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.12.

Roku Stock Performance

ROKU stock opened at $63.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.75. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $139.58.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $867.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.32 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Roku

In other news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $545,727.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,182.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $200,777.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,928.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $545,727.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,182.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $953,729. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

