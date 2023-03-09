728 Shares in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 376.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ducommun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ducommun

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $120,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,006 shares in the company, valued at $12,728,238.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ducommun news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,500 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $120,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,728,238.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $44,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,469.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE DCO opened at $55.86 on Thursday. Ducommun Incorporated has a twelve month low of $38.89 and a twelve month high of $58.28. The company has a market capitalization of $678.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

DCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ducommun from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ducommun from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Ducommun Profile

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

