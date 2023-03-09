85,350 Shares in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 85,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Science Applications International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 95.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the third quarter worth about $129,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on SAIC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.50.

Science Applications International Stock Down 2.2 %

SAIC stock opened at $106.03 on Thursday. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $117.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

