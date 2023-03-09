8,959 Shares in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 161.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 88.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 82.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN opened at $43.30 on Thursday. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.25). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $279.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

GDEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

About Golden Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the following segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery, convenience and liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Featured Articles

