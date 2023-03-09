89,979 Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Purchased by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 89,979 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,247,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 42.5% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 5.8% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in DexCom by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,828 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $46,378.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,454,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $25,854.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,718.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $46,378.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,288 shares in the company, valued at $15,454,510.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,134 shares of company stock valued at $17,839,912 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DexCom Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen raised their price target on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $112.74 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $134.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.15.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile



DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

