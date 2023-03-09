9,856 Shares in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Albany International by 110.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 121.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 89.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the second quarter valued at $125,000. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Albany International from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Insider Activity

Albany International Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,900 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $193,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,602.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AIN opened at $96.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Albany International Corp. has a 1 year low of $75.24 and a 1 year high of $115.39.

Albany International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

Featured Stories

