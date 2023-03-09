Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, KeyCorp lowered Adyen from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,280.00.

Adyen Stock Performance

Shares of ADYYF opened at $1,417.50 on Wednesday. Adyen has a 12 month low of $1,153.00 and a 12 month high of $2,200.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,475.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,438.90.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen NV engages in the provision of payments platform business. Its products include online payments, point of sale, marketplaces, and unified commerce. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); North America; Asia-Pacific; and Latin America.

