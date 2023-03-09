AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

ACM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AECOM from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.43.

NYSE:ACM opened at $89.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.27. AECOM has a 52-week low of $60.74 and a 52-week high of $92.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.30.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.13%.

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $11,494,303.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,118,884.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,494,303.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,118,884.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $539,983.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 73,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,095,468.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,606 shares of company stock valued at $12,269,375 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AECOM in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AECOM by 4,060.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in AECOM in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

