Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AGTI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Agiliti from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Agiliti to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Agiliti Price Performance

NYSE AGTI opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.98. Agiliti has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 61.58, a P/E/G ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Trading of Agiliti

Agiliti Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Agiliti by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Agiliti during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Agiliti during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Agiliti during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Agiliti during the second quarter worth about $99,000.

(Get Rating)

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.