Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Price Target Increased to C$68.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.50 to C$71.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Desjardins increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ANCTF opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.94. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $48.93.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

