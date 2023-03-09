Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Price Target Raised to C$71.00 at Scotiabank

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTFGet Rating) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$68.50 to C$71.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ANCTF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.33.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Down 1.0 %

ANCTF stock opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.94. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $48.93.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

