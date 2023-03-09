AlphaCore Capital LLC Grows Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,839 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,820 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.7% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 42.8% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,993,000 after acquiring an additional 89,865 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 151,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,978,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 0.8 %

Apple stock opened at $152.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $179.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

