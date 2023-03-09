AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,944 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 59.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.12.

Insider Transactions at AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Trading Down 2.8 %

In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $377,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other AMC Entertainment news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $377,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 4,046,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $12,220,798.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,122.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,323,761 shares of company stock worth $73,220,670. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $5.84 on Thursday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $34.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.88.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $990.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMC Entertainment

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

