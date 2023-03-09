Aparna Bawa Sells 7,000 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $502,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,068,348.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $993,020.00.

ZM stock opened at $68.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.63. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.55 and a 1-year high of $127.37. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 215.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of -0.21.

ZM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 801.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 195,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,230,000 after buying an additional 173,769 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 375,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,421,000 after buying an additional 53,590 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

