Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Decreased by Westchester Capital Management Inc.

Westchester Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,806 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 8.6% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its stake in Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apple in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $152.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.95. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

