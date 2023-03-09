Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s Largest Position

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,979,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,864 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.2% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Apple worth $1,517,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,178,590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471,342 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Apple by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,889,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,001,469,000 after buying an additional 8,716,964 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

Apple Trading Up 0.8 %

AAPL opened at $152.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $179.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.