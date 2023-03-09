Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lessened by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 78,237 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.5% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229,929 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $152.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.95. The company has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.