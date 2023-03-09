Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,461,542 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 5.2% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Apple were worth $340,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Apple by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,178,590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471,342 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Apple by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,889,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,001,469,000 after buying an additional 8,716,964 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $152.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

