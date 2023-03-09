Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Connolly Sarah T.

Connolly Sarah T. lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,261 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,197 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 5.5% of Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its holdings in Apple by 7.8% in the third quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 697,141 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $96,345,000 after acquiring an additional 50,431 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,779 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP grew its stake in Apple by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP now owns 34,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. United Maritime Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 604.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 10,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apple by 257.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 286,273 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,683,000 after purchasing an additional 206,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

Apple Trading Up 0.8 %

AAPL stock opened at $152.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.23 and its 200 day moving average is $145.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

